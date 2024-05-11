Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 270 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sylvamo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,137,000 after purchasing an additional 78,279 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 60.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,823,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,167,000 after buying an additional 690,117 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Sylvamo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,810,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,562,000 after acquiring an additional 48,047 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sylvamo by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,773,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,949,000 after acquiring an additional 241,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $699,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,566,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sylvamo news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,225 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $699,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,566,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,664. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.08. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.72 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

