Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Navient were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 13.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 5,209.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 1,762.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navient alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

Navient Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Navient stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.96.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Navient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.