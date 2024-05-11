Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,912 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Archrock were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.51 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AROC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

