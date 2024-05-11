Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4,045.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.74. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $54.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

