Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $736,000 Stock Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at $40,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the third quarter worth $214,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $29.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Par Pacific from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PARR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $607,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,176 shares in the company, valued at $492,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.