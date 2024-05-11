Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ODP were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of ODP by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ODP during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ODP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of ODP by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet cut ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ODP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

ODP Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ ODP opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.68.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

ODP declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 48.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ODP

In other news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,104 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Further Reading

