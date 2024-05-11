Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The GEO Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 40,079 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth about $11,113,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 738,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 191,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 499.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 307,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 256,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at The GEO Group

In other news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The GEO Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

