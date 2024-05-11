Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.4% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,679,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,420,000 after buying an additional 66,389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kennametal by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,359,000 after acquiring an additional 31,759 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kennametal by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 630,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after acquiring an additional 69,041 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,686 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 102.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 245,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 124,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Stock Performance

NYSE KMT opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.76. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Kennametal announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kennametal

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennametal

In other Kennametal news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $25,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kennametal Profile

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.