Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 991 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $414,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,525.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $32.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $36.17.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -321.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPBD shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Upbound Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

