Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 503 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.
Getty Realty Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84.
Getty Realty Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.
