Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Position Cut by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,888 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for 2.6% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.86% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $263,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $7.23 on Friday, reaching $610.43. The stock had a trading volume of 339,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,516. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $601.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.27.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

