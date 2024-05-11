Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to Issue $0.76 Quarterly Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 75.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.50. 362,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,999. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.85. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $134.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VAC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.