Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to Issue $0.76 Quarterly Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide has increased its dividend by an average of 75.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance
Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.50. 362,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,999. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.85. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $134.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on VAC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.22.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott Vacations Worldwide
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marriott Vacations Worldwide
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.