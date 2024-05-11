Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Marriott International has raised its dividend by an average of 59.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marriott International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marriott International to earn $10.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $240.46 on Friday. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $165.13 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.