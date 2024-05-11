Maplebear’s (CART) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CART. Loop Capital began coverage on Maplebear in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Maplebear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Shares of CART stock opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20. Maplebear has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. Maplebear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,036,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,923,455.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Maplebear news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,036,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,923,455.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,923,455.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955 and have sold 1,055,899 shares worth $30,422,265. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CART. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maplebear by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

