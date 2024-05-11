Maiar DEX (MEX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $182,082.13

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $20.72 million and approximately $182,082.13 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011636 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001543 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,320.43 or 0.99986341 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013263 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000486 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $177,065.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

