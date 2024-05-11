Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Madison Square Garden Entertainment updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSGE traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $37.21. 823,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $41.58.

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In related news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,948.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 190,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,633 over the last quarter. 18.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

