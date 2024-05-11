MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17), reports. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 88.57% and a negative net margin of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 million.

MacroGenics Stock Down 77.4 %

MacroGenics stock traded down $11.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 34,882,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,072. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $21.88.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGNX. B. Riley started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 51,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $799,192.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 66.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.