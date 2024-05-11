Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading Down 8.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.7% on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $9.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Luminar Technologies traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.79. 4,497,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 8,359,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.20 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 195.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 714,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 472,778 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 45.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 356,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 110,816 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $721.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.25 million. Analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

