Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LYG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LYG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,309,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,404,238. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Stories

