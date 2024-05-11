LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a sell rating for the company.

LL Flooring Price Performance

Shares of LL opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. LL Flooring has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 64.43% and a negative net margin of 14.30%.

Institutional Trading of LL Flooring

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LL. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LL Flooring by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 121,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL Flooring Company Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

