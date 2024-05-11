Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $47.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

In other news, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,715.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,715.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $343,400.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

