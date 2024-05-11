Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Rating Increased to Buy at Redburn Atlantic

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $114.00. Redburn Atlantic’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LYV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:LYV opened at $97.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.