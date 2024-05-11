Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $122.00

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.51), with a volume of 120730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.50 ($1.50).

Litigation Capital Management Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £140.65 million, a PE ratio of 631.58 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 36.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.23.

About Litigation Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products and services include dispute finance for companies, international arbitration, and law firms; disbursement funding; enforcement funding/purchase of award; and adverse cost and security for costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Litigation Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litigation Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.