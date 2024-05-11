Litecoin Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Litecoin has a market cap of $6.03 billion and approximately $273.18 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $80.90 or 0.00131906 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009690 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,518,444 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

