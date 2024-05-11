Lincoln National Corp Sells 427 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $121.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.40 and its 200 day moving average is $129.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

