Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $146.32 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,695,605.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.