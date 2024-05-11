Lincoln National Corp Lowers Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 685.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

TLH stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $114.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.87.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

