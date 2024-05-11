Lincoln National Corp Invests $742,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,530,000 after buying an additional 177,372 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,562,000 after acquiring an additional 671,704 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,093,000 after acquiring an additional 347,103 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 304,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $297.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.14. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.54 and a 12 month high of $300.72. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

