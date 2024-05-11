Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 453,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,839 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.24.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.48 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. Corteva’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

