Lincoln National Corp Has $668,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $475,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 30.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 30.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,351.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 5,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $486,128.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,771 shares of company stock valued at $14,813,688 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $95.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.93 and a 200-day moving average of $82.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $95.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

