Lincoln National Corp Has $654,000 Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVI. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Atlas Wealth LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 56.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 49,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 17,801 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 42,147 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 479,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 78,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

BATS:RDVI opened at $23.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $947.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.84.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

