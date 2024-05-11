Lincoln National Corp Has $622,000 Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 9,839.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,888,000 after purchasing an additional 694,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,840,000 after acquiring an additional 321,146 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,275,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,374,000 after acquiring an additional 176,029 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,832,000 after purchasing an additional 159,368 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.91.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $131.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $84.13 and a one year high of $146.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

