Lincoln National Corp Has $602,000 Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.41.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $149.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.36 and a 200-day moving average of $142.80. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

