Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BATS:KOCT opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.76.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

