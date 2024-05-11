Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,957 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 104.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 39,634 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRE opened at $77.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.62. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

