Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $3,481,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Nucor by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $1,230,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 154,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,932,000 after buying an additional 45,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.14.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $174.47 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

