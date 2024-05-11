Lincoln National Corp Buys 90 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.2 %

MLM stock opened at $610.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $389.90 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $601.72 and a 200-day moving average of $528.01.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

