Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,532 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $28,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.32.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

