Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,415 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Progressive from $279.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.88.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,458,139. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $215.79 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $217.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.21. The firm has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

