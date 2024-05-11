Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.250-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.0 million-$142.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.7 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LGND shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $3.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 1,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $140,649.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,201.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

