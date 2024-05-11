LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $300.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.02 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. LifeStance Health Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

LFST traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,122. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.29. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

LFST has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 115,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $923,390.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,575,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,695,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 115,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $923,390.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,575,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,695,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 12,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $76,882.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,911,050 shares in the company, valued at $29,122,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,463 shares of company stock worth $1,786,868. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

