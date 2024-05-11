Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $33,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $161.40. 1,308,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,031. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $115.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.75 and a 200-day moving average of $150.76.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

