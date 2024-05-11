Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases 388 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded up $7.05 on Friday, hitting $275.00. 4,983,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.83. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $198.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

