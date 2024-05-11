Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases 10,481 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 90.2% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,102. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.54. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -268.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

