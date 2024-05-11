Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Makes New $700,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 33,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 19,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $649,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,927 shares of company stock valued at $57,064,459 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $386.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,851. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $403.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.21 and a 200-day moving average of $352.40. The stock has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

