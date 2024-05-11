Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $650,000 Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on INGR. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,289 shares of company stock worth $7,185,108. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $120.22. The company had a trading volume of 426,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day moving average is $109.66. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $120.53.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

