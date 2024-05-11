Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $3.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises 0.9% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $130.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,499. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.08. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

