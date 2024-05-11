Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 576,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,910,000 after acquiring an additional 143,109 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 1,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $23,723,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.15. 2,611,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,325. The stock has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

