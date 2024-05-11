Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,326,000 after buying an additional 298,137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,131,000 after purchasing an additional 115,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,248,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,621,000 after purchasing an additional 145,946 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $254,023,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,270,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,621,000 after acquiring an additional 82,283 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $119.87. 720,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,945. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.23. The company has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

