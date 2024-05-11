Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 277 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.89. 5,649,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,878,839. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average is $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.